Darrelle Revis remembers the climb to the top as he enters Hall of Fame

Darrelle Revis once believed he would be a professional basketball player and hoped for the Basketball Hall of Fame one day. Instead, he went on to play football and in 11 NFL seasons, Revis became one of the top cornerbacks in history.

He earned entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

"Basketball was my first love, so it's kind of surreal to be here today in the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Revis said in his acceptance speech. "Life is shaped by the choices we make, but there is one thing we cannot choose. Where we come from is chosen for us. No one has control over when they're born, what family they're born into or where they start. But these things have a profound impact on every decision we make and who we become. The conditions had to be just right for me to end up here. Every moment, every opportunity perfectly aligned."

The Jets made Revis the 14th pick in 2007, and he became one of the great lockdown corners in earning the catchy nickname of "Revis Island." Revis made seven Pro Bowls and was part of the all-decade team of the 2010s. He won a Super Bowl with the 2014 Patriots.

Revis had plenty of people to thank, starting with Rex Ryan, the head coach of the Jets from 2009-14, and ending with Jets fans.

Revis closed his 11-minute, 47-second speech by remembering climbing Camelback Mountain, with an elevation of 2,704, during his offseason training in Arizona.

"Most of you don't know, Camelback Mountain is very dangerous. People die all the time," Revis said. "I think that was when my sanity kicked in for me to go beyond my limits and do something different for myself as a player. When you're at the bottom of Camelback Mountain, it's just you and two voices. The doubter telling, 'Damn, this shit's high. I don't know about this.' And the believer saying, 'I will not be stopped from reaching my goal at the top.' The competition will always be you versus you. If you stay focused and fall in love with the process, you will always come out on top."