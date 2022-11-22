Darrelle Revis, Patrick Willis highlight Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Two more rounds of cuts to go.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has whittled its list of candidates for the Class of 2023 down to 28 semifinalists.
Fifteen finalists will emerge from this batch of 28 names -- that next reveal coming in January 2023.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will then officially be named during 2022 NFL Honors, which takes place in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII.
Tuesday's semifinalist announcement begins the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 long journey to enshrinement next August in Canton, Ohio.
Here's the complete semifinalist list for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023:
Eric Allen, cornerback
Jared Allen, defensive end
Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
Ronde Barber, cornerback
Anquan Boldin, wide receiver
Henry Ellard, wide receiver
Jahri Evans, offensive guard
London Fletcher, linebacker
Dwight Freeney, defensive end
James Harrison, linebacker
Rodney Harrison, safety
Devin Hester, kick returner/wide receiver
Torry Holt, wide receiver
Andre Johnson, wide receiver
Albert Lewis, cornerback
Robert Mathis, defensive end/linebacker
Darrelle Revis, cornerback
Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver
Fred Taylor, running back
Joe Thomas, offensive tackle
Zach Thomas, linebacker
Hines Ward, wide receiver
DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end
Ricky Watters, running back
Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle
Patrick Willis, linebacker
Darren Woodson, safety