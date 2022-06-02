Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold and D’Brickashaw Ferguson to be inducted into Jets’ Ring of Honor

The New York Jets will celebrate three of the franchise’s all-time greats this year as part of the Ring of Honor Class of 2022. The team announced on Thursday that Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold and D’Brickashaw Ferguson will be inducted into the Ring of Honor, with each player being recognized on separate dates.

Mangold will be honored on Sept. 25 when the Jets host the Bengals, Ferguson’s ceremony will take place on Oct. 30 against the Patriots, and Revis will round out the group on No. 27 during the Jets-Bears game.

Three of the greatest to ever wear the Green & White will be enshrined this fall. You'll be Jets forever, D'Brickashaw, @Revis24 and @nickmangold. 📰 https://t.co/DiVGxFNpRi pic.twitter.com/0VC8pFv4Yq — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 2, 2022

Mangold played his entire 11-year career with the Jets, spanning 2006-2016. He made the Pro Bowl seven times, was a first-team All-Pro twice and only missed 12 games in his career – eight of which came in 2016 alone.

Entering the NFL in the same class as Mangold, Ferguson was the fourth overall pick in 2006 and played 10 seasons with the Jets, all at left tackle. He never missed a game and was a three-time Pro Bowler, providing steady play at one of the most important positions on offense.

Revis joined the Jets one year later in 2007 as the 14th overall selection, playing the first six years of his career in New York. He then played one year with the Bucs in 2013 and one with the Patriots in 2014 before returning to the Jets for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. While with the Jets, he made the Pro Bowl five times and was a first-team All-Pro three times in New York (four total in his career). He recorded 29 interceptions in 11 NFL seasons and is destined for the Hall of Fame.