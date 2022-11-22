Darrelle Revis named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 semifinalist

Darrelle Revis is set to be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor on Sunday. He’s also one step closer to being a part of football immortality.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of 28 modern-day semifinalists for the Class of 2023 and the former lockdown cornerback for the Jets is on the list.

Revis is one of five players on the ballot for the first time that have made it to the semifinals. Other first-time eligible players include offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney and linebacker James Harrison.

Revis played eight total seasons for the Jets (2007-2012, 2015-2016) and also played for the Buccaneers (2013), Patriots (2014) and Chiefs (2017).

Revis recorded 29 career interceptions, 25 of them with the Jets. He was a four-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. Revis was a member of the Patriots team that won Super Bowl XLIX.

The 28 semifinalists will be cut to 15 finalists around the holidays. Then the selection committee will vote on those 15 finalists before Super Bowl LVII, where 15 will become 10 and then five. Those five must then receive 80% of the vote to be enshrined.

In addition to the eventual 15 finalists, the committee will vote on the Coach/Contributor nominee Don Coryell as well as the Seniors Committee nominees Chuck Howley, Ken Riley and former Jet Joe Klecko.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire