Darrelle Revis leads Twitter charge roasting Richard Sherman's rough Super Bowl
Richard Sherman is a notorious trash-talker.
In kind, he attracts a lot of attention when things don’t go his way on the football field.
Things did not go well for Sherman on the football field during Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Most notably, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback got beat deep in man coverage by Sammy Watkins on a 38-yard pass play late in the game.
THAT RELEASE, THOUGH 😤 @sammywatkins pic.twitter.com/7q2MALB251
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 3, 2020
Three plays later, he failed to come up with a tackle as Damien Williams scored the go-ahead, decisive touchdown for the Chiefs.
DAME. DASH. LEAD. pic.twitter.com/uvpUjnUoA2
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020
Darrelle Revis chimes in
For that, Twitter had a field day. Especially on the heels of Sherman’s public beef with Darrelle Revis after the retired cornerback criticized Sherman’s man coverage abilities.
Revis led the social media charge Sunday night, popping up on Twitter after the game knowing people were watching.
Are y’all waiting for the flame 🔥? 😂😂😂
— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) February 3, 2020
He also retweeted this meme imagining Revis’ joy in the situation.
Revis tryna decide how he finna flame Richard Sherman tonight pic.twitter.com/5puOgl2jEI
— drew. (@NBAYoungDrew) February 3, 2020
But Revis was far from the only one reveling in Sherman’s misfortune.
Seahawks fans, caption this pic.twitter.com/yf8eyNuPF0
— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) February 3, 2020
@RSherman_25 that’s what happens when you don’t guard a sorry ass receiver pic.twitter.com/xTrfv9tV9L
— Matthew Nail (@MatthewNail5) February 3, 2020
Darrelle Revis right now calculating his next Richard Sherman roast session. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XR78FqWyfE
— Sean (@datson1992) February 3, 2020
There was also a lot of this:
Frame this for Richard Sherman pic.twitter.com/6ADP0LK2ck
— Yuang Hu (@realyuang) February 3, 2020
Somebody tell Richard Sherman to get up... pic.twitter.com/n2SEv84pZn
— HotGirlNada (@MsNadaNee) February 3, 2020
@RSherman_25 Sums it up perfectly pic.twitter.com/5sbWJQEPc3
— Jw33333 (@Jw333331) February 3, 2020
Richard Sherman was talking hella shit to Darrelle Revis just to end up like this in the SB 💀 #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/Rz3DUnovbW
— Splasho Kasho (@lilsplasho) February 3, 2020
@RSherman_25 better put some aloe vera on those burns #mediocre pic.twitter.com/3NeS1f4jFo
— Nick (@12thman360) February 3, 2020
It was a tough night for Sherman at the Super Bowl. And thanks to his penchant for making noise, it was also a rough night for him on social media.
More Super Bowl LIV coverage from Yahoo Sports:
Super Bowl betting: One bettor lost millions on Niners, over
Social media loved J-Lo, Shakira on Super Bowl halftime show