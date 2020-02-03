Darrelle Revis leads Twitter charge roasting Richard Sherman's rough Super Bowl

Richard Sherman is a notorious trash-talker.

In kind, he attracts a lot of attention when things don’t go his way on the football field.

Things did not go well for Sherman on the football field during Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most notably, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback got beat deep in man coverage by Sammy Watkins on a 38-yard pass play late in the game.

Three plays later, he failed to come up with a tackle as Damien Williams scored the go-ahead, decisive touchdown for the Chiefs.

Darrelle Revis chimes in

For that, Twitter had a field day. Especially on the heels of Sherman’s public beef with Darrelle Revis after the retired cornerback criticized Sherman’s man coverage abilities.

Revis led the social media charge Sunday night, popping up on Twitter after the game knowing people were watching.

Are y’all waiting for the flame 🔥? 😂😂😂 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) February 3, 2020

He also retweeted this meme imagining Revis’ joy in the situation.

Revis tryna decide how he finna flame Richard Sherman tonight pic.twitter.com/5puOgl2jEI — drew. (@NBAYoungDrew) February 3, 2020

But Revis was far from the only one reveling in Sherman’s misfortune.

Seahawks fans, caption this pic.twitter.com/yf8eyNuPF0 — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) February 3, 2020

@RSherman_25 that’s what happens when you don’t guard a sorry ass receiver pic.twitter.com/xTrfv9tV9L — Matthew Nail (@MatthewNail5) February 3, 2020

Darrelle Revis right now calculating his next Richard Sherman roast session. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XR78FqWyfE — Sean (@datson1992) February 3, 2020

There was also a lot of this:

Frame this for Richard Sherman pic.twitter.com/6ADP0LK2ck — Yuang Hu (@realyuang) February 3, 2020

Somebody tell Richard Sherman to get up... pic.twitter.com/n2SEv84pZn — HotGirlNada (@MsNadaNee) February 3, 2020

Richard Sherman was talking hella shit to Darrelle Revis just to end up like this in the SB 💀 #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/Rz3DUnovbW — Splasho Kasho (@lilsplasho) February 3, 2020

It was a tough night for Sherman at the Super Bowl. And thanks to his penchant for making noise, it was also a rough night for him on social media.

