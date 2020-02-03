Darrelle Revis leads Twitter charge roasting Richard Sherman's rough Super Bowl

Jason Owens

Richard Sherman is a notorious trash-talker.

In kind, he attracts a lot of attention when things don’t go his way on the football field.

Things did not go well for Sherman on the football field during Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most notably, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback got beat deep in man coverage by Sammy Watkins on a 38-yard pass play late in the game.

Three plays later, he failed to come up with a tackle as Damien Williams scored the go-ahead, decisive touchdown for the Chiefs.

Darrelle Revis chimes in

For that, Twitter had a field day. Especially on the heels of Sherman’s public beef with Darrelle Revis after the retired cornerback criticized Sherman’s man coverage abilities.

Revis led the social media charge Sunday night, popping up on Twitter after the game knowing people were watching.

He also retweeted this meme imagining Revis’ joy in the situation.

But Revis was far from the only one reveling in Sherman’s misfortune.

There was also a lot of this:

It was a tough night for Sherman at the Super Bowl. And thanks to his penchant for making noise, it was also a rough night for him on social media.

More Super Bowl LIV coverage from Yahoo Sports:

Darrelle Revis didn't take long to acknowledge Richard Sherman's rough night in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
