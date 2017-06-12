Is Darrelle Revis a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys defense?
NFL Highlights•
"NFL Total Access" takes a look into how Darrelle Revis could fit in with the Dallas Cowboys after Dez Bryant lobbied for Revis to join the Cowboys over the weekend.
Manbearpig: Actually deporting criminals like this puts other immigrants on notice that if they want to commit crimes here, there are real consequences to their actions, they could be deported too. This actually restores law and order in our country, it is a benefit to any law abiding people in this country who would otherwise be victims of crime.
102