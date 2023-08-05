Darrelle Revis' full Hall of Fame speech
Listen to Hall of Fame inductee and former cornerback Darrelle Revis' full speech at the Pro Football HOF Class of 2023 enshrinement ceremony.
Listen to Hall of Fame inductee and former cornerback Darrelle Revis' full speech at the Pro Football HOF Class of 2023 enshrinement ceremony.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
Darrelle Revis is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
The New York Jets legend was a force all over the defensive line.
Here's a look at the potential first-ballot Hall-of-Famers for next year's class.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
With TV executives firmly in control of a sport that's fracturing more and more by the day, it's easy to be a jaded fan. And if you're one of those fans, you should be pulling for a school that just got left behind.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Marcedes Lewis has a shot to play in his 18th NFL season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Judon had been pushing for a new deal with the Patriots.
Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in July.
Nadel has called Rangers games since 1979.
Here we predict the outcomes of all eight matches on the SummerSlam card.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Sills was indicted in February, less than two weeks before the Eagles played in the Super Bowl.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
Steve McMichael ranks second in Bears history with 92.5 career sacks.
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.
The former No. 2 overall pick connected on a 57-yard pass in the first quarter of Jets-Browns.