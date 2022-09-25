Darrelle Revis among nine first-year nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Former Jets shutdown cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of nine first-year eligible players on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The former 2007 first-round pick (No. 14 overall) spent eight total seasons with the Jets (2007-2012, 2015-2016) and was a four-time First-team All-Pro selection (2009-2011, 2014) as well as a seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2008-2011, 2013-2015). Revis was also selected as a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Revis was considered by many to be the best shutdown cornerback during his time, hence the birth of “Revis Island”, where many wide receivers went and made many fantasy football players very upset.

The full list of first-year eligible players on the initial ballot of 129 nominees:

CB Darrelle Revis

OT Joe Thoma

DL Dwight Freeney

RB Chris Johnson

OL Jahri Evans

LB NaVorro Bowman

LB James Harrison

DB Kam Chancellor

P Shane Lechler

The ballot will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November, then 15 finalists in January. The selection committee will then vote for the finalists the weekend of Super Bowl LVII that will be enshrined in August.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire