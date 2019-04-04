Darrell Waltrip Sets Retirement From Fox’s NASCAR Booth After 19 Years

The final checkered flag is in sight for Fox Sports’ longtime NASCAR announcer Darrell Waltrip. The retiring Hall of Famer will call his last race at season’s end in June.

An original member of Fox Sports’ NASCAR booth team, he has spent 19 seasons commenting on the boogity-boogity as stock cars sped by at 200 mph. He’s also known for voicing the Darrell Cartrip character in all three of Disney/Pixar’s Cars films.

“My family and I have been talking this over the past several months, and I’ve decided to call 2019 my last year in the Fox Sports booth,” said Waltrip, a three-time NASCAR champion driver who won 84 Cup races was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2012. “I have been blessed to work with the best team in the sport for the past 19 years, but I’m 72 and have been racing in some form for more than 50 years. I’m still healthy, happy and now a granddad, so it’s time to spend more time at home with my family, although I will greatly miss my Fox family.”

Known for his “boogity boogity boogity” catchphrase, Waltrip was there when Fox began its NASCAR coverage in 2001, and his last race will the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 23 from the Sonoma Raceway in Northern California. By then he will have called more than 330 races and 1,500-plus practice and qualifying sessions.

“Darrell has been the heart and soul of the Fox NASCAR booth since Day 1, so it’s incredibly bittersweet to know this is his final season,” said Eric Shanks, Fox Sports CEO and Executive Producer. “DW’s unmatched charisma and passion helped Fox Sports build its fan base when we first arrived at Daytona in 2001, and he has been the cornerstone of our NASCAR coverage ever since. We look forward to celebrating DW at Sonoma.”

In the Cars movies, he played a 1977 Chevy Monte Carlo who called races alongside Bob Cutlass (Bob Costas). His voice is featured prominently in the original 2006 toon’s racing sequences featuring the likes of Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), Chick Hicks (Michael Keaton) and Strip Weathers aka The King (Richard Petty).

