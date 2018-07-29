Darrell Wallace crashes hard at Pocono, walks to ambulance on his own

With six laps remaining, Bubba Wallace crashed hard in Turn 1 of Pocono Raceway and impacted the wall hard.

He appeared to lose brakes and went down into the grass before returning to the track.

"That was the hardest one ever." A massive crash for @BubbaWallace near the end of the #GanderOutdoors400 on NBCSN. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pRrdM8480T — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2018





I cannot imagine going 205 mph into a corner with no brakes. Holy sh#t. So thankful @BubbaWallace is ok. Damn. That’s so scary. — Sherry Pollex (@SherryPollex) July 29, 2018





That was the longest 15 seconds ever waiting on @BubbaWallace to drop the window net……my gosh. Thankful he got out of that thing. — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) July 29, 2018





The worst-possible place to have something go wrong. @BubbaWallace had one of the worst crashes of the year, and we're glad he was able to climb out of his car.#NASCAR #GanderOutdoors400 pic.twitter.com/Nx3wwaWwws — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2018

Hate I’m not there to give him a hug, but one things for sure he’s tough and has a great team there at the track to make sure he’s ok! — Amanda Carter (@thatAmandaC) July 29, 2018



