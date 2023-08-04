Darrell Taylor sprained his shoulder but won't require surgery

Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor showed up at Thursday's practice with his left arm in a sling.

Coach Pete Carroll said after practice that Taylor has a sprained shoulder.

"We'll wait and figure out how long it's going to take," Carroll said, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "We don't think it's [long term]. It's not requiring surgery, but we've just got to see how he responds. He felt way better today than he did yesterday."

Taylor, a second-round pick in 2020, has played 32 of a possible 34 games the past two seasons in his only NFL action. He has totaled 63 tackles, 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits.

Taylor has played just under 50 percent of the defensive snaps the past two years.