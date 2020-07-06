Darrell Taylor recruits Jamal Adams to join Seattle Seahawks
Jamal Adams wants out of New York.
The All-Pro safety, who is signed through 2021, has reportedly demanded to be traded by the Jets if a new deal isn't done before the regular season.
He reportedly gave the Jets a list of seven preferred destinations and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams would welcome a trade to the Seattle Seahawks.
Here are the seven teams to which Jets' Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:
🏈Ravens
🏈Cowboys
🏈Texans
🏈Chiefs
🏈Eagles
🏈49ers
🏈Seahawks

So would Seahawks 2020 second-round pick Darrell Taylor.
Over the weekend, B/R Gridiron shared a photo of Adams with a slideshow of possible landing spots. Taylor screenshotted the slide showcasing Seattle's defense and delivered this message to the two-time Pro Bowler.
"Come on @PresidentMal."

Taylor isn't the first Seahawks player to drop Seattle's name in the Jamal Adams sweepstakes. Quandre Diggs also chimed in on the idea back in March.
I tried to trade for you on madden... 2 1st round picks... nope

Adding Adams to a loaded secondary with Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar (pending armed robbery charges) at corner and Adams and Diggs at safety could give Seattle a legit Legion of Boom 2.0.
Since the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams is the only defensive back with 10-plus sacks, 20-plus quarterback hits and 25-plus tackles for loss, per NFL Research. His 6.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss in 2019 were each career-bests.
While Jadeveon Clowney watch continues over 100 days after free agency began, Adams could be that "wow" acquisition the Seahawks need to bolster the secondary for years to come.
