Darrell Taylor recruits Jamal Adams to join Seattle Seahawks

Jamal Adams wants out of New York.

The All-Pro safety, who is signed through 2021, has reportedly demanded to be traded by the Jets if a new deal isn't done before the regular season.

He reportedly gave the Jets a list of seven preferred destinations and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams would welcome a trade to the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets' Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks













— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

So would Seahawks 2020 second-round pick Darrell Taylor.

Over the weekend, B/R Gridiron shared a photo of Adams with a slideshow of possible landing spots. Taylor screenshotted the slide showcasing Seattle's defense and delivered this message to the two-time Pro Bowler.

"Come on @PresidentMal."

Taylor isn't the first Seahawks player to drop Seattle's name in the Jamal Adams sweepstakes. Quandre Diggs also chimed in on the idea back in March.

I tried to trade for you on madden... 2 1st round picks... nope — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 23, 2020

Adding Adams to a loaded secondary with Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar (pending armed robbery charges) at corner and Adams and Diggs at safety could give Seattle a legit Legion of Boom 2.0.

Since the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams is the only defensive back with 10-plus sacks, 20-plus quarterback hits and 25-plus tackles for loss, per NFL Research. His 6.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss in 2019 were each career-bests.

While Jadeveon Clowney watch continues over 100 days after free agency began, Adams could be that "wow" acquisition the Seahawks need to bolster the secondary for years to come.

