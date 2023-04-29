Darrell Luter Jr. ready to bring physicality, confidence as 49ers draft pick

Luter ready to bring physicality, confidence to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' No. 155 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is bringing his confidence and physicality to the Bay Area.

South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (6-foot, 190 pounds) can’t wait to get to team headquarters and get to work. The former Jaguar is known for his press coverage but offers versatility on the field.

“Being close up and in press, it allows me to put my hands on early,” Later shared with Bay Area media via video Saturday. “It allows me to be able to rough those receivers up and get them into their routes sooner than they would want to. That’s something that I’ve done since I was little. I’ve been doing that coverage, especially press, my whole football career.”

The 49ers' new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks met with Luter during the pre-draft process, and the two connected easily while watching film. Luter was one of the team's top-30 visits last week.

During the offseason, longtime 49er Jimmie Ward signed as a free agent with the Houston Texans, leaving a void at the nickel position. Luter likely will compete for that spot even though he has spent most of his time on the outside.

And maybe most importantly, Luter is confident, which is what fellow 49ers corner Deommodore Lenoir shared elevated his game during his second NFL season. The two will compete with Sam Womack and Ambry Thomas for time on the field.

In 36 games at South Alabama, Luter recorded 86 tackles, 16 pass breakups, five interceptions and one forced fumble. Luter can’t wait to take the field and learn from Charvarius “Mooney” Ward. Both defensive backs were coached by Dwike Wilson — Luter at South Alabama and Ward at Hinds Community College.

“I feel like they are on top of the roof,” Luter said. “I got the strength, I got the physicality, they say I got the mental part of the game. Especially coming into the NFL, that’s something that I take pride in. I always talk about once I get drafted, I’m getting into the playbook as soon as I get there.

“I’m connecting with a veteran because I want to get that stuff already taken care of. I want to be able to make people feel like I am a veteran, that way I’m comfortable. When I get out on the field, I want coaches to know that they can trust me on that field, so that’s what I’m bringing. I’m bringing the physicality part and I’m bringing the mental part to the game.”

