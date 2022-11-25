Darrell Henderson won’t play for Jaguars on Sunday

The Ravens defense won’t have to deal with running back Darrell Henderson on Sunday.

Henderson was claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars after being cut by the Rams this week, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday, via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, that Henderson will not suit up this weekend. Pederson said that the team “loves his physicality, he’s a downhill guy,” but it’s too soon for him to play given his limited time learning the playbook.

Henderson ran 70 times for 283 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams this season.

Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, and Snoop Conner are the backs that will be available for the Jaguars this weekend.

Darrell Henderson won’t play for Jaguars Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk