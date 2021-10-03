The Rams officially have Darrell Henderson back.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that he expected the running back to play, even though he was questionable. And Henderson is not among the inactives for Sunday’s contest against the Cardinals. Henderson missed last week’s game against Tampa Bay with a ribs injury.

Receiver Tutu Atwell (illness) and edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo are also active for Los Angeles.

The Cardinals will have their left guard, as Justin Pugh is active despite coming in questionable with a back injury. However offensive lineman Justin Murray (back) and Kelvin Beachum (ribs) are inactive.

Arizona’s remaining inactives are quarterback Chris Streveler, receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin, cornerback Tay Gowan, and linebacker Victor Dimukeje.

The Rams have listed quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety Juju Hughes, linebacker Jamir Jones, linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown as their inactives.

Darrell Henderson, Tutu Atwell active for Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk