With Darrell Henderson TD, Rams trail Seahawks 16-14 in fourth quarter

The Rams are making things interesting in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Running back Darrell Henderson took in a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter to cut Seattle's lead to two points at 16-13.

Henderson's score capped a nine-play, 68-yard drive that took 4:45 off the clock.

The Rams got into scoring position after Tyler Higbee caught a 17-yard pass down to the Seattle 6-yard line. A Seahawks defensive pass interference penalty then put the ball on Seattle’s 1-yard line. A play later, Henderson was in the end zone for the score.

The Seahawks are now clinging to a two-point lead in the fourth quarter with quarterback Geno Smith sidelined by an elbow injury. Drew Lock has entered the game at QB.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is also out with an ankle injury.