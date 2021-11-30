Darrell Henderson strained a quad Sunday

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. strained a quadriceps in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“He got a little bit of a quad strain,” McVay said. “We’ll monitor him throughout the course of the week and see what that looks like, but I wouldn’t expect him to practice on Wednesday, and I’ll have some more updates for you then.”

Henderson had 20 touches for 73 yards Sunday, and, for the season, he has 169 touches for 820 yards and eight touchdowns.

McVay also updated the back injury that sidelined receiver Ben Skowronek on Sunday.

“He had some back spasms that kind of made it hard for him to be able to move around,” McVay said.

Odell Beckham Jr. has a posterior hip pointer, but McVay said the injury is not expected to affect the receiver’s availability for Sunday against the Jaguars.

Outside linebacker Justin Hollins has a “good chance” to return to practice this week. Hollins went on injured reserve Sept. 28 with a pectoral injury.

