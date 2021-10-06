Darrell Henderson still limited in practice with injured ribs

The Rams had no change to their injury report Tuesday.

Running back Darrell Henderson remained a limited participant with injured ribs.

He missed Week 3 with his injury but returned Sunday to play 61 snaps and had 19 touches for 116 yards in the loss to the Cardinals. In three games this season, Henderson has 52 touches for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight ends Tyler Higbee (ankle), Johnny Mundt (shoulder) and safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) also remained limited Tuesday. Higbee had four catches for 36 yards and Mundt one catch for 9 yards Sunday. Rapp led the team with 12 tackles.

