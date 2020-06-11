Darrell Henderson says he is ready to go after ankle surgery

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson said Wednesday that he has recovered from surgery to address a high-ankle sprain from December.

“Yeah. I’m good to go now. I feel like if we were able to practice today I’d be out there with no limits,” Henderson said in a zoom call with reporters.

Henderson was injured in Week 16 in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. The injury effectively ended Henderson’s rookie season as he did not suit up in the team’s regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Henderson said he’s been going to the Rams facility as part of his rehab work from the surgery and that he’s no longer hampered from the injury.

“Its going pretty good. I feel great and I’m moving pretty good and I feel just fine,” Henderson said.

Henderson will be in the mix to replace Todd Gurley as the starting running back with the Rams this season. Malcom Brown and top draft pick Cam Akers out of Florida State will also be a part of the competition.

