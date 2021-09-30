The Rams managed to overcome the Buccaneers despite not having running back Darrell Henderson, who missed the game with a rib injury. The Rams could have Henderson back for Sunday against the Cardinals.

Henderson practiced on a limited basis for the Rams on Wednesday.

Not practicing for the Rams due to injury on Wednesday were linebacker Leonard Floyd, who has an ankle injury. Receiver Tutu Atwell and cornerback Robert Rochell both missed practice due to illnesses.

Tacke Andrew Whitworth and defensive tackle Aaron Donald got the day off for rest purposes.

The 3-0 Rams host the 3-0 Cardinals in a battle of unbeatens on Sunday.

Darrell Henderson (ribs) practices on a limited basis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk