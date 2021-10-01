Darrell Henderson will play Sunday

Rams running back Darrell Henderson missed last week’s game with an injury to his ribs. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week, and coach Sean McVay delievered good news Friday.

“He’s going to play,” McVay said.

Henderson has the Rams’ only two rushing touchdowns, and his 123 rushing yards leads the team. He has 29 carries. Sony Michel, acquired in a trade from the Patriots on Aug. 25, has 31 carries for 115 yards.

Outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who returned to practice this week, could make his season debut Sunday.

“Haven’t made that (decision) for sure, but as long as things go according to plan (with) today’s practice, I expect that to be a move where we’re expecting him to play unless something changes in the meantime,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

Okoronkwo injured a shoulder in August and was placed on injured reserve to start the regular season. He has appeared in 20 games over his first two seasons out of Oklahoma, recording 2.5 career sacks and seven quarterback hits.

