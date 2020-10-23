Darrell Henderson leads the NFL in this key rushing stat

The Rams appear to have found their starting running back with Darrell Henderson after he put together a strong start to the season with 444 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in six games. That includes Week 1 when he wasn’t fully healthy, resulting in only three carries on five total snaps played.

He has yet to play more than half of the offensive snaps this season due to the presence of Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown, but there’s little question about which running back has been most consistent for L.A.

Henderson is Pro Football Focus’ second-highest graded running back in the NFL through six weeks, behind only Raheem Mostert. He’s also No. 1 among all running backs in another category, gaining a first down or scoring a touchdown on 35% of his carries this year.

Darrell Henderson has a first down or TD on 35% of his runs Highest rate among all RBs pic.twitter.com/1SdDEBIkuw — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 23, 2020





Henderson has 25 first downs already on just 72 carries, which is tied for sixth in the NFL. all the other running backs in the top 10 have at least 89 carries, however, which shows how efficient Henderson has been.

Akers and Brown still deserve some playing time, but it’s hard to take Henderson off the field much with the way he’s been playing.