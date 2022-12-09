Darrell Henderson Jr. waived by Jaguars before ever taking a snap

Darrell Henderson Jr. was shockingly waived by the Rams last month as the team made major changes, also releasing Justin Hollins from the 53-man roster on the same day. The Jaguars promptly scooped up Henderson, claiming him off waivers the next day.

Henderson was inactive for his first two games with the Jaguars and now he’s back on the market again. The Jaguars announced on Friday that they’ve waived Henderson, a surprising move involving the former Rams running back. He never appeared in a game for Jacksonville.

We have waived RB Darrell Henderson Jr. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 9, 2022

Henderson rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries with the Rams this season, scoring three touchdowns and catching 17 passes for 102 yards. He’s set to be a free agent in March so if any team claims him off waivers, they’ll inherit the remainder of his contract for 2022.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire