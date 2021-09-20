Darrell Henderson Jr. has rib cartilage injury, Rams optimistic he can play Sunday

Darrell Henderson Jr. was productive in his first two games of the season, looking every bit like a quality starter for the Rams at running back. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him again on Sunday afternoon against the Colts.

In the second half, Henderson landed awkwardly after a carry to the right side and was forced to leave the game. He didn’t return and afterwards, Sean McVay said Henderson injured his rib.

McVay shared further clarity on the running back’s status Monday, saying Henderson has a rib cartilage injury. The team will monitor and rest him this week before checking on it Friday.

McVay said he is hopeful and optimistic that Henderson can play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Glad to hear from Sean McVay that @RamsNFL RB Darrell Henderson has a chance to be back as soon as this weekend vs TB, following what he described as a rib cartilage injury. "Hope and optimism" were words he used. — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) September 20, 2021

Henderson was replaced by Sony Michel in the Rams’ win over the Colts in Week 2, while Jake Funk also played three snaps in the game.

Even if Henderson is healthy enough to play against the Bucs, Michel should still get opportunities to carry the ball after gaining 46 yards on Sunday.