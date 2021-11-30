Darrell Henderson Jr. has quad strain, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered hip pointer

In addition to losing to the Packers on Sunday, the Rams also took a small hit on the injury front. Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered a quad strain in the loss and Odell Beckham Jr. has a hip pointer, Sean McVay told reporters Monday.

The Rams will monitor Henderson throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s game, so McVay didn’t have a specific update on whether or not he’ll play against the Jaguars.

“We’ll monitor him throughout the course of the week and see what that looks like,” he said.

As for Beckham, McVay said his back is fine after the receiver was seen grabbing it and wincing throughout Sunday’s game, but he does have a hip pointer. Fortunately, it’s not expected to affect Beckham’s status for Week 13.

Also on the injury front, McVay said Ben Skowronek was battling back spasms last week, which caused him to miss Sunday’s game against the Packers. He popped up on the injury report Friday and was ruled out Saturday.

