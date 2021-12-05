Darrell Henderson Jr., Odell Beckham Jr. active vs. Jaguars

Darrell Henderson Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr. came into Sunday’s game listed as questionable, but both are active against the Jaguars. It remains to be seen how much either of them will play, with Henderson battling a thigh injury and Beckham a hip issue, but they’ll both be available.

It’s expected that Sony Michel will be the Rams’ lead back against Jacksonville, even with Henderson active. Jay Glazer reported that Michel will get the bulk of the carries in place of Henderson today. Beckham is also expected to play a larger role on offense than he has since joining the Rams.

Below is the full list of inactive players for the Rams, which includes David Long Jr., who was sick all week. Rob Havenstein is also active despite missing practice Friday and being listed as questionable with a foot injury.