Darrell Henderson Jr. misses 1st day of OTAs with soft-tissue injury

The Rams started OTAs (organized team activities) on Monday, which means players can get on the field wearing helmets for practice. There are still no pads or hitting, as it’s still early in the process, but we’re inching closer to mandatory minicamp and eventually training camp.

Teams aren’t required to report injuries or disclose why a player missed a session, and players can’t be fined for sitting out OTAs, but the Rams had a handful of notable names missing from the first practice on Monday.

Darrell Henderson Jr. didn’t practice after he suffered what Sean McVay called a soft-tissue injury last week that he “pushed through last season that crept back up.” Van Jefferson also missed practice, and McVay said the team is just taking it slow with him and other players who may have been recovering from injuries at the end of last season.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey were also absent from practice, though not due to injury. Donald, who turned 31 on Monday, is spending time with his family and McVay said the “dialogue has been good” between himself and Donald.

Players are not required to attend these voluntary OTA sessions right now, so it’s no concern when a player doesn’t practice. When mandatory minicamp rolls around in early June, that’s when the Rams want to see everyone in attendance.