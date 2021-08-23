Darrell Henderson Jr. injured his thumb in practice, severity not yet known

The Los Angeles Rams have had no luck at running back this summer. With Cam Akers already out for the year and Raymond Calais set to miss 4-6 months with a foot fracture, Darrell Henderson Jr. is now banged up.

Sean McVay told reporters after practice on Monday that Henderson injured his thumb and was unable to return. McVay doesn’t know the severity just yet, but obviously this isn’t a good situation given the lack of depth Los Angeles suddenly has at running back.

Henderson is in line for a bigger workload this season as the starter, but injuries have limited him in his first two seasons. Hopefully his thumb is nothing serious and he’s able to at least be back by Week 1.

Behind Henderson are Jake Funk and Xavier Jones, as well as Otis Anderson Jr. Those three are expected to handle all of the carries on Saturday in the preseason finale.

McVay has held Henderson and the rest of the Rams’ starters out of preseason action to avoid possible injury.