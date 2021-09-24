Darrell Henderson Jr. to be a game-time decision vs. Buccaneers

Henderson's availability will depend on his pain tolerance. He's currently dealing with a rib cartilage injury. https://t.co/OoIOPsuh6h — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 24, 2021

Darrell Henderson Jr. is nursing a rib injury that he suffered on Sunday against the Colts, an issue that Sean McVay described as a “rib cartilage injury.” He missed the first two days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his status for Sunday in question.

McVay told reporters Thursday that Henderson will be a game-time decision and it’ll come down to the running back’s ability to tolerate the pain that has come with the injury. The Rams have a contingency plan in place with Sony Michel and Jake Funk, in the event that Henderson can’t play.

McVay said “it ends up being a bonus if he is able to go,” and that the Rams are planning for the worst-case scenario by having Michel and Funk ready.

Through two games, Henderson has 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and has caught four passes for 46 yards.

List