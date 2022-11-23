Darrell Henderson Jr. claimed by Jaguars after being waived by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams waived Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday and it didn’t take him long to find a new home. Just one day after being released by the Rams, Henderson was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars off waivers.

Former #Rams RB Darrell Henderson was claimed by the #Jaguars, per me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2022

The Rams’ decision to waive Henderson came as a surprise to many given the fact that despite the running game being woeful this season, he’s the team’s leading rusher. But with Cam Akers and Kyren Williams putting together solid performances in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints, the Rams likely felt comfortable leaning on them for the rest of the season.

Henderson was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft with the 70th overall pick (just one pick after the Jaguars) and he accrued 2,216 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns in his three-plus seasons with the Rams. The 25-year-old back will now join a backfield that features Travis Etienne Jr. and JaMycal Hasty before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2023.

