An MRI provided clarity on Darrell Henderson‘s injured knee, and coach Sean McVay said the Rams will place the running back on injured reserve.

Henderson has a sprained MCL that will keep him out 3-5 weeks. That means he could return in the postseason if the Rams can stay alive long enough.

Henderson was injured on his only touch Sunday, running 17 yards with 14:34 left in the victory over the Vikings.

Running back Sony Michel led Los Angeles with 131 yards on 27 carries Sunday. The Rams activated running back Cam Akers off injured reserve last week, and McVay said Akers has a chance to play Sunday.

Akers torn an Achilles while training before training camp in July.

The Rams also will place linebacker Ernest Jones on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that needs surgery. It’s undetermined whether the rookie will be able to return this season, according to McVay.

Defensive lineman Greg Gaines had hand surgery today but is expected to play with a cast.

McVay also announced that offensive lineman Joe Noteboom has cleared the 10-day window and is coming off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Darrell Henderson headed to IR with sprained MCL, but Cam Akers could play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk