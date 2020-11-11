Darrell Green says Dwayne Haskins needs to overcome 'problem with arrogance'

Darrell Green: Haskins needs to overcome 'problem with arrogance' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Unquestionably one of the greatest Washington Football players of all-time, Darrell Green knows what it takes to win big on the NFL level.

And for Green, Washington's second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins needs to make some big personal changes before the on-field success will follow.

"I'm on record to say that that kid had if anything he had a problem with arrogance, just being arrogant and maybe overconfident," Green said. "And I thought if he could get those other non-football issues straight he probably could play football pretty good."

Green's comments came via an interview with WJLA-7, and it's important to note that the Hall of Fame cornerback wants Haskins back on the field for Washington.

"I hope they give him the chance. I hope he gets another chance to do it again," Green said. "I'd just love to see the kid back in there. It's got to be painful."

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins after a Week 4 loss to the Ravens. Prior to that, Haskins got every rep with the first-team offense dating all the way back to the beginning of training camp in late July.

Rivera explained that Haskins got 11 full weeks as the starter and that the quarterback did not grow with the experience. While Rivera has been hesitant to say Haskins is not part of the Washington organization for the future, it does seem like things between the organization and the 2019 15th-overall pick are nearing a boiling point.

In the days after he was benched, Haskins missed practice time and the Week 5 game against the Rams with an undisclosed sickness. He had been moved to third-string so he was unexpected to play anyway, although that changed last week when Kyle Allen dislocated his ankle. That injury made veteran Alex Smith the starter and Haskins the backup.

Washington also chose this week to protect practice squad quarterback Steven Montez, meaning another team cannot claim him to their active roster. If that correlates to Haskins' elevated role as backup is unclear, but it's something to monitor.