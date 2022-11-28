Darrell Dickey is OUT as Texas A&M offensive coordinator

It hasn’t taken long for the off-season makeover to start in the football coaches’ office at Bright Athletic Complex in College Station.

In what was a move that was both expected and important, Jimbo Fisher relieved Texas A&M’s co-offensive coordinator and Tight Ends coach Darrell Dickey of his duties on Monday.

The news was first reported by Billy Liucci of TexAgs, before being officially announced by the school.

The move is a signal that those within the program recognize the importance of fixing the coaching, installation, and structure of the offense at least, and more importantly, this move opens up an offensive coordinator spot on the Aggies staff, and was a necessary first domino towards the addition of a new coordinator who will take more full control of the offense.

There is likely to be more news on the staff changes over the coming days.

