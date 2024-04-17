Darrell Clarke: Cheltenham boss calls on fans to 'get behind' club ahead of final two home games

Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke has called on fans to "turn up in numbers" ahead of two final home games that will decide their future in League One.

The relegation-threatened Robins fought back to beat Burton 2-1 on Tuesday and keep their fate in their hands.

Cheltenham remain in the bottom four but are now two points behind Albion and safety, with a game in hand.

"It's a must-comeback win, in a real pressure game where I thought we had to win it and we done that," Clarke said.

"Now we take it to the final weekend of the season in our hands."

They next play Lincoln and Peterborough at home, before travelling to Stevenage on the last day of the campaign.

Cheltenham have been in the relegation zone consistently since August after setting a record for not scoring a goal across their first 11 games, prior to Clarke's arrival.

"We're depleted, a lot of players out for the season. I just want our fans to turn up Saturday-Tuesday in numbers, really get behind the boys because I think they deserve it," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We need them to bring friends, we need to be loud, we need to turn the two home games into a fortress to bring ourselves over the line."

Veteran defender Curtis Davies scored the crucial winning goal against the Brewers, his first in more than two years and his first for the club since joining last summer.

Prior to Tuesday's match at the Pirelli Stadium, however, Cheltenham had lost four games in a row to hit their chances of survival.

"We think we could have edged closer to that safety line and we're not getting away from that, but in the context of the first 11 games on one point, you would snatch your hand off for this," Davies said.

"It's the worst start in EFL history. We're in with a realistic chance right now, it's in our hands, we've got some tough games to go, but we would have snapped your hand off for this ages ago so we won't complain."