Darrell Bevell says he will likely hand play-calling duties off to Brian Schottenheimer vs. Jets

When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Sunday, they will have a new play-caller directing the offense. According to interim head coach Darrell Bevell, who has called the plays all season, those responsibilities will be given to passing-game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as Bevell will have to move into the role of being an overall manager.

Bevell added that he’s confident in Schottenheimer, who isn’t foreign to calling plays and has done so before, like at his last stop with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Yeah, so what I’ve done, I’ve thought about it as I told you guys I would—I thought about it a lot, had some conversations with [Jaguars General Manager] Trent [Baalke] and everybody. I think what I’m going to do is I’m going to turn the play calling over to [Passing Game Coordinator] Brian Schottenheimer to really help on the offensive side of the ball. I think it helps us in a lot of ways. No. 1, it helps me take more on of the head coach role that I’m being asked to do, with that added responsibility.”

But also, we have another really accomplished play caller in our midst. We’ll be able to let Brian take an opportunity at it and put his own personality into the offense as well. We’ll be obviously in constant communication, we game plan together a lot anyways. So, I’m really confident and happy that I’m going to be able to turn that to him.”

With Schottenheimer set to take over calling the plays, he’ll be scheming against a New York Jets team that he once worked for and was the offensive coordinator for six seasons (2006-11). He split that time working under Eric Mangini and Rex Ryan, who brought in mixed results overall.

As an NFL play-caller for over 10 years, many felt it would be difficult for Bevell to relinquish something he’s done for so long, but he said his confidence in Schottenheimer helped, and having one less responsibility would make managing easier.

“I mean we’ll see,” he said when asked how hard it was to give up play-calling. “I know it’s going to be hard but one of the things I think that makes it easier for me is how much confidence I have in Schotty. He’s done a great job, he’s had a great career, so I have 100 percent confidence in him.”

Only time will tell if there is a drastic change in the Jags’ offensive performance as they’ve been anemic for the most part since the bye week. However, they were able to garner 16 points in their last game, which marked progress, and maybe there is something from Week 15’s game against Houston to build on for Schottenheimer.