The Lions put up 403 yards of offense against the Jaguars in last Sunday’s 34-16 victory, but wide receiver Marvin Jones didn’t have much a hand in their success.

Jones caught two passes for eight yards and it was the second-straight game that saw Jones barely register on the stat sheet. He had one catch for nine yards in Week Four and has just 14 catches for 146 yards over the course of the season.

On Tuesday, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell acknowledged that Jones isn’t playing the role he’d like to be playing on offense so far this season.

“I’ll tell you the truth,” Bevell said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, the guy does get frustrated. I think any time you’re a player of his caliber you feel like if I get the ball, I’m going to help the team. And that’s definitely something that, a mentality I want all our guys to have, that they want the ball. And Marv is no different.”

Bevell praised “the dirty work he’s done in the run game,” but knows that receivers want to catch the ball and said the Lions are “going to continue to look for ways and try to be creative to make sure” Jones’ frustration doesn’t grow over the course of the season.

Darrell Bevell: Marvin Jones “does get frustrated” with lack of catches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk