Darrell Bevell: Jaguars working on constructing an offense for Urban Meyer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curtis Crabtree
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As Urban Meyer makes his first foray into coaching in the NFL as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’ll have a number on long-time NFL assistants on his staff to lean on.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is coming off a stint as interim head coach of the Detroit Lions last season following the firing of Matt Patricia. Bevell, who has previously served as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, will be Meyer’s point person on offense with the Jaguars. Brian Schottenheimer, most recently the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks replacing Bevell in the role, will serve as the passing game coordinator.

The three don’t have any prior experience coaching together throughout their careers. Since coming together in Jacksonville they’ve been working on finding the right offensive approach and design to suit the direction Meyer wants to take the Jaguars moving forward.

We have feelings of what he (Meyer) likes, what he wants to do, where he’s at – but then we’re able to blend where Brian has been, where I’ve been and where [offensive line coach] George [Warhop] has been,” Bevell said in a podcast with John Oehser of the team’s website. “We want to be able to blend all that together to be able to come up with the best plan.”

That process has involved settling on certain terminology the team wants to use to call and describe their playbook, the type of attack they want to implement, and how all of that can be best disseminated to the players they’ll have at their disposal this fall.

“It’s important for all of us to be speaking the same language,” Bevell said. “It’s powerful when your whole staff is aligned and has the ability to speak it the same way. We start on Page One, go through the cadence, the huddle and then we get into, ‘What do we call this when we line up in this formation?’ ‘What’s the best way to communicate?’ ‘Is that the simplest?’

“Everybody comes from a little different area. At some point, we have to pick a language for the Jaguars. That’s what we’ve been sitting in there doing.”

They’ll also need to tailor the approach to the personnel they’ll have as well. Quarterback will be a very important part of that formula. That role is expected to be filled by Trevor Lawrence shortly as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft. But until that card is sent in to make the selection, a sliver of uncertainty remains. Bevell noted that knowing who they’ll have on offense will be the next focus of building an offense to maximize the group’s potential.

“The hard thing is, ‘Tell me who I have; tell me who’s out there on Day 1,”’ he said. “Then I can give you a better answer on what it will look like. There are fundamental beliefs I believe in and Coach Meyer believes in. No. 1 is running the football. You want to be able to run the ball when you want to run it. Then when we get in the pass game, I want to be explosive. You want big plays. You want opportunities to get big plays and flip the field.”

Darrell Bevell: Jaguars working on constructing an offense for Urban Meyer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jags legend Fred Taylor selected for Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

    Jags legend and former Florida Gator Fred Taylor is being recognized for his football career by the Senior Bow and will enter the games HOF.

  • Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn Nets to claim Eastern Conference top spot

    In the night’s other games, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry dragged their teams to victory.

  • Mac Jones' shortcomings don't fit into today's NFL. Yet, he could be QB outlier worthy of 49ers' draft gamble.

    This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.

  • Assault complaint filed against Rams' Aaron Donald

    A criminal complaint has been filed against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the wake of an alleged altercation outside a Pittsburgh after-hours club.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA draft, but won't hire an agent

    Scotty Pippen Jr. will find out how NBA teams feel about his ability.

  • Ranking the five worst receiving corps in fantasy football

    Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don recap the 49ers trade for the #3 pick and analyze some notable picks in early fantasy drafts.

  • Jackson's jumper gives Clippers 100-98 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard both spoke highly of their time in Detroit. Small consolation for the Pistons after those two led the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable victory in Motown. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over Detroit on Wednesday night.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Westbrook posts 24th triple-double of season in Wizards' win

    SACRAMENTO (AP) Russell Westbrook recorded his 170th career triple-double, Bradley Beal scored 31 points, and the Washington Wizards ended their longest road trip of the season by beating the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Wednesday night. Westbrook had 25 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds for his sixth consecutive triple-double and the 24th of the season. Oscar Robertson holds the NBA record for career triple-doubles with 181.

  • Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain as Warriors' all-time leading scorer on 53-point night

    Chamberlain's record set in less than six seasons stood since 1965.

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/12/2021

  • Work-life harmony making Robert Whittaker more dangerous in the cage

    Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.

  • Tiger Woods, golf world congratulate Hideki Matsuyama after historic Masters win

    "This historical Masters win will impact the entire golf world."

  • Jordan Poole with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/12/2021