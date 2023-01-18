Darrell Bevell declining interview with Jets, plans to stay with Dolphins

The New York Jets can scratch a name off their list for their next offensive coordinator. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Dolphins quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell is declining interviews with the Jets and Washington Commanders and plans to stay with the Dolphins.

Bevell was considered a potential choice to replace Mike LaFleur as he has coordinated the offense for four other teams in his career (Vikings,  Seahawks, Lions, Jaguars) and has worked with Jets head coach Robert Saleh in the past. They were both on Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle for three years, including the 2013 Super Bowl-winning team.

That leaves four candidates still known for the job as the Jets continue their search:

  • Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo

  • Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley

  • Former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

  • Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett

