It seemed obvious that Jaguars running back James Robinson tore his Achilles in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Jets when he grabbed at his ankle and feel to the turf without being contacted, but official confirmation of the injury didn’t come until after the game was over.

Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell delivered the bad news during his postgame press conference. Bevell said, via John Shipley of SI.com, that it was a “tough blow” to lose a player he considers to be a rock for the team.

Previous head coach Urban Meyer did not view Robinson that way and Bevell restored Robinson to his lead role in the offense upon Meyer’s firing a couple of weeks ago. He ran 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 and had three carries for 10 yards before Sunday’s injury.

Robinson ran 240 times for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and finishes this season with 164 carries for 767 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also caught 80 passes for 556 yards and three touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons.

Darrell Bevell confirms James Robinson tore his Achilles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk