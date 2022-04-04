Running back Darrel Williams could be going from the AFC West to the NFC West.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Williams visited with the Cardinals on Monday. Williams signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has spent the last four seasons with the club.

Williams led the Chiefs with a career-best 588 rushing yards on 144 carries last season. He also caught 47 passes for 452 yards and scored eight overall touchdowns to help the Chiefs to a division title.

He has 237 carries for 912 yards and 47 catches for 452 yards over his entire career.

The Cardinals re-signed James Conner last month. Eno Benjamin and Jaylen Samuels are the other running backs on the roster in Arizona.

Darrel Williams visits Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk