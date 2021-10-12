Darrel Williams returns for Week 6 Waivers









Welcome to the Week 6 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. Not only are the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers hitting the beach to commence the beginning of 2021 bye weeks, the waiver wire is ripe with backup runners and FLEX plays to mask your lineup(s) for every injury that has taken place over the last 48 hours. We'll sift through all of them together to ensure every format is covered ahead of the next kick-off.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

It's time to rethink the Drop List as a whole since the apocalypse is upon us. Unless you're trading players for better options on waivers, there's no one that necessarily needs to be dropped during the bye weeks. During the last waivers run, for example, it made sense to drop David Montgomery (knee, week-to-week) outright for Damien Williams since the former's eyeing a 4-6 week absence. With so many similar scenarios in place now, though, that same approach will leave the 5-0/4-1 teams in your leagues stuffing their benches with the best players available for Week 13 on. Mayfield is an easy player to part with, however, since he threw for a season-high 305 yards and two passing touchdowns in a game that totaled 89 combined points and 1,024 yards against the Chargers and still couldn't crack the top-six at his position since he offers no rushing upside to combat high-end QB1s. The QB23 in fantasy points per game through five weeks, Mayfield should be dropped for more reliable streamers...The league's highest-paid backup, Drake has mustered three touches without Peyton Barber (turf toe) over the last two weeks, sipping Mai Thais and watching Josh Jacobs hoard 28-of-32 running back carries and 10-of-12 backfield targets...Genuinely no one else on Green Bay can 'get there', usage be damned, since Davante Adams has hogged 13.5 targets per game and a 39.8% target share since Week 2. Tonyan, with 10 yards or less in 4-of-5 starts this year, can easily be replaced for any of this week's suggested additions.

Overall Top 5

1. Rondale Moore

2. Kadarius Toney

3. Darrel Williams

4. Devontae Booker

5. Rashod Bateman

High-Stakes Top 5

1. Darrel Williams

2. Devontae Booker

3. Ricky Seals-Jones

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown

5. Jerick McKinnon

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions for both recreational and high-stakes (FFPC, NFFC, etc.) formats, the latter which have far fewer viable players available with every passing week. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in those leagues ahead of Week 6. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Contingency Top 10

1. Alexander Mattison

2. Devontae Booker

3. Damien Williams

4. Chuba Hubbard

5. Jermar Jefferson

6. Darrel Williams

7. Samaje Perine

8. Darrynton Evans

9. Justin Jackson

10. Boston Scott

For those looking to stash the best available backup(s) with minimum standalone value, the rankings above were designed to help prioritize direct backups in the event a player in front of them were absent. These are listed in the precise order I would stash them ahead of Week 6. Presumed targets, touches, environment, remaining schedule, etc. are included in the process.

Quarterbacks

1. Taylor Heinicke

2. Carson Wentz

3. Jared Goff

Running Backs

1. Darrel Williams

2. Devontae Booker

3. Khalil Herbert

4. Samaje Perine

5. Rhamondre Stevenson

6. Chris Evans

7. Alex Collins

8. Jerick McKinnon

Wide Receivers

Emmanuel Sanders rostered in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Rondale Moore

2. Kadarius Toney

3. Rashod Bateman

4. Hunter Renfrow

5. Tim Patrick

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tight Ends

1. Ricky Seals-Jones

2. Zach Ertz

3. Dan Arnold

4. Hunter Henry

Defense/Special Teams

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Indianapolis Colts

3. Miami Dolphins

Kickers

1. Chase McLaughlin

2. Evan McPherson

3. Mason Crosby

QUARTERBACKS

1. Taylor Heinicke, Washington — Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 2-3% FAAB Bid)

The most obvious one-for-one replacement for Russell Wilson (finger) in Week 6, it’s Heinicke’s turn to tee off against a Chiefs defense that’s laid down for a league-high 7.1 yards per play and at least 29 points in every game this year. Heinicke, who has finished as a top-12 quarterback in 3-of-4 starts for Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) since Week 2, should also benefit from an increased six scrambles per game over his last three contests. For reference, Heinicke could be had for $20 FAAB (out of $1000) in high-stakes leagues over the weekend. Don’t blow your load as Fitzpatrick is reportedly eyeing a Week 7 return.



2. Carson Wentz, Colts — Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo Leagues (1-2%)

Completing 71.3% of his passes for 8.1 YPA from a clean pocket, Wentz’s issue (his main one at least) is that the team’s o-line has cratered for the NFL’s third-highest pressure rate allowed. Fortunately, Lovie Smith’s unit has sent the fourth-fewest blitzes through Week 5, trailing only the Lions for the fewest pressures accumulated to this point of the year. Note that Indianapolis’ 26.5 team total is currently the seventh-highest on the board.



3. Jared Goff, Lions — Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

Detroit’s ineptitude on defense has forced Goff into 39.4 pass attempts per game as a low-end QB2 for the sheer volume he’s guaranteed weekly. Cincinnati’s defense, which has registered the sixth-lowest pressure rate to date, at least lends Goff a comfortable floor for an otherwise thin streaming week.

Watch List: Mac Jones, Teddy Bridgewater

RUNNING BACKS

1. Darrel Williams, Chiefs — Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 40-45% FAAB Bid)

Williams stepped in for Clyde Edwards-Helaire (sprained MCL, week-to-week) once the Chiefs trailed 31-13 in Sunday night’s blowout, closing the game with five touches (and four targets) to Jerick McKinnon’s one from that point on. With five more routes than McKinnon (29-24) on the night, and 25 more carries (26-1) on the entire year, Williams should be viewed as Kansas City’s de facto workhorse sans Edwards-Helaire for the team’s friendly upcoming schedule against Washington, the Titans, Giants, Packers, Raiders, and Dallas. ‘The Mentor’ was entrusted for 45-of-62 backfield touches in his last three full games while Edwards-Helaire was on the mend during the 2020 postseason and should be treated as such again in the interim. I would not drop Edwards-Helaire outright for Williams.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. Devontae Booker, Giants – Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues (25-30%)

Labeled week-to-week with a low-ankle sprain, Saquon Barkley’s injury opened the door for Booker — gifted what amounts to a one-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason — to handle all 19 of New York’s backfield touches ahead of sixth-round RB Gary Brightwell, who played 16 special teams snaps behind him. With 32 routes (on the team’s 43 dropbacks) and all four of the Giants’ running-back targets once Barkley exited the game, Booker is at worst an every-down option available on waivers before the bye weeks begin. Risk of offensive ruin without Daniel Jones (concussion), Kadarius Toney (foot), Kenny Golladay (knee), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), and Barkley naturally keeps Booker ranked behind Williams as the top interim runner.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Khalil Herbert, Bears – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Padding what felt like an insurmountable 14-3 lead over Las Vegas in the third quarter, 11 of Herbert’s team-high 18 carries notably occurred in the second half of Sunday’s win. Damien Williams registered all three backfield targets and was concertedly placed on the field for 3-of-4 carries inside the 10, but Herbert’s involvement on 34 snaps (53%) offers a higher floor than anticipated for the sixth-round rookie. Like Williams, Herbert should be viewed as a replacement for the next month since David Montgomery (knee) is not expected to return until after Chicago’s Week 10 bye.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Samaje Perine, Bengals – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

It’s unclear if Perine will even be available for Week 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. If vaccinated and back with the team in 48 hours, he’s obviously worth chasing after he out-snapped Joe Mixon (ankle) 41-19 and handled 15 touches to Mixon’s 11 — a product of Mixon’s hobbled status against Green Bay. Rookie Chris Evans (see below) would draw the nuts timeshare against the Lions, which have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, if Perine is not cleared. Note that any full participation for Mixon throughout the week would nix the idea of a committee.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots - Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

New England’s offense didn’t miss a beat with Stevenson in for Damien Harris (ribs, ankle) on Sunday as both combined for seven routes (and no targets) to Brandon Bolden’s 19 exclusively as early-down runners. Bolden arguably offers the highest floor among the three against Dallas since he’s averaged a 13.7% target share as the poor man’s James White (hip) the past two games, but either Harris or Stevenson (in that order) are valuable RB2/3 plays in their roles. Stevenson is merely a stash if Harris, labeled day-to-day, is cleared.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Chris Evans, Bengals – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

An 85th-percentile SPARQ athlete who has handled just five touches (all catches) on 16 snaps all year, Evans would only be a viable option if Perine isn’t cleared from Cincinnati’s COVID list ahead of Sunday. The latter’s 26 routes to Joe Mixon’s nine against the Packers is exactly how Evans would be used in that scenario, assuming Mixon is yet again a game-time call. Bump Evans ahead of Herbert if Perine is ruled out mid-week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in deep 12-team leagues



7. Alex Collins, Seahawks – Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Chris Carson (neck) reportedly made a “big turn” in the right direction since missing Thursday’s game and is considered day-to-day ahead of Seattle’s trip to Pittsburgh. Consider Collins a low-priority add since the Seahawks, averaging the league’s fewest plays per game, were dependent on Russell Wilson’s 9.5 yards per attempt to move the chains. The team at least provided evidence of their blueprint without Carson, feeding Collins with 15-of-20 running back carries in Week 5.

Recommendation: Should be stashed in 12-team leagues



8. Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

With one carry (and four touches) all year, there’s little confidence McKinnon will be dispersed in a true committee while Edwards-Helaire is shelved. McKinnon is still worth the pickup in deeper leagues since Derrick Gore (practice squad) is the only other running back available on the team’s roster. The former should be approached in the same way Jake Funk was whenever Darrell Henderson was absent.

Recommendation: Both should be stashed in deep 12-team leagues

Watch List: Ty’Son Williams, Kenneth Gainwell, Jeff Wilson, Giovani Bernard

Deep Cuts: Darrynton Evans, Jaret Patterson, Anthony McFarland

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Rondale Moore, Cardinals – Rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 35-40% FAAB Bid)

Underwhelming as the WR102 and WR68 in two performances following his 114-yard outburst in Week 2 against the Vikings, Moore encouragingly experienced a usage change in running more routes than Christian Kirk (20-18) on Sunday for the first time all year. Unless Darrell Daniels returns from the team’s COVID list in the precise role that Maxx Williams (knee, IR) had previously garnered, there’s a real chance Moore follows up his season-high snap rate (48%) with even more opportunity out of necessity due to an increase in three-/four-wide sets moving forward.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Kadarius Toney, Giants – Rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues (20-25%)

Toney (foot) would be the unanimous No. 1 pickup if it weren’t for his ominous X-rays on Monday that had coach Joe Judge revealing that the injury is “not something season ending”; simply using that phrase casts doubt. The first-rounder has still leveraged the injuries to Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), and Kenny Golladay (knee) into team-highs in targets (22, 28.3%), air yards (192, 28.2%) and the league’s fifth-most Yards Per Route Run (4.53) over New York’s last two games. Even in logging 43 of his 87 snaps from the slot in that time, Toney’s role shouldn’t be affected by Shepard’s (pending) return since this same coaching staff deployed the latter for a career-high in routes from the boundary just last year. Most recently schemed a seven-yard carry and pass attempt with double-digit targets to boot, the Giants can’t possibly hide Toney for any player on the roster now that the cat’s out the bag.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

3. Rashod Bateman, Ravens – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

With only seven days remaining until Bateman is either activated or unavailable for the entire year, there’s a terrific chance the rookie is immediately thrown into two-wide sets given Sammy Watkins’ hamstring injury on Monday night. It’s a terrific environment to stumble into since Lamar Jackson has averaged 33 pass attempts for 9.1 yards per attempt as the unanimous first-quarter MVP through Week 5.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



4. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders – Rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

The WR28 in PPR points per game (14.1), Renfrow has quietly produced 56 yards and/or a receiving score with a 19% target share as one of the few constants in Las Vegas’ dwindling offense. Although his ceiling is lightyears from ever matching Toney’s and Moore’s, Renfrow’s floor should help patch bye weeks as a viable WR3/4.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team PPR leagues



5. Tim Patrick, Broncos – Rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Without K.J. Hamler (torn ACL) the past two weeks, Patrick has accumulated just four fewer targets than Courtland Sutton (19-15) for the team lead. Although it’s Sutton who has clearly reached alpha status with a team-high four end zone targets and 155 air yards per game in that time, Patrick is a viable ancillary WR4/FLEX to help plug any lineup holes against a Raiders defense allowing 15 yards per catch to opposing wide receivers.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Slid to the boundary for a season-high 29.4% of his routes, St. Brown took advantage of Quintez Cephus’ significant shoulder injury with a team-high eight targets — the second straight game ARSB has led Detroit in targets — against the Vikings. Even if Tyrell Williams (concussion, IR) is healthy enough to return this week, St. Brown’s sudden usage from all over the formation keeps him pinned to the field against the Bengals, which have permitted the eighth-most fantasy points to enemy wideouts.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

Watch List: DeVante Parker, Michael Gallup

Deep Leagues: Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, John Ross

TIGHT ENDS

1. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington — Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 6-8% FAAB Bid)

Only one week after logging a career-high 93% of Washington’s snaps in place of Logan Thomas (hamstring, IR), Seals-Jones was in on 82-of-83 snaps against New Orleans, soaking up eight targets (19.5%) including both of the team’s end zone looks. With further injuries to Curtis Samuel (groin), Dyami Brown (knee), and Cam Sims (hamstring), RSJ can confidently be treated as a low-end TE1 and the second receiving threat behind Terry McLaurin until Thomas returns.



2. Zach Ertz, Eagles — Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

With Dallas Goedert suddenly thrown on the team's COVID list and unlikely to turn around for Thursday, Ertz’s lukewarm production (11/120/1) and, more importantly, 16.9% target share alongside Goedert across Philadelphia's last three games is the perfect one-week replacement to mask for Kyle Pitts' bye week. Thursday makes for another matchup-based opportunity for the 30-year-old (beyond Goedert's pending absence) since opponents have averaged a league-high 45 passes against the Bucs through Week 5.



3. Dan Arnold, Jaguars — Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues (6-8%)

With 10 days to prepare for life without D.J. Chark (leg, IR) between games, Urban Meyer reached for the lowest hanging fruit in allowing Arnold to run the second-most routes (32) on the team for a 24.2% target share. Having run a route on 62.8% (44-of-70) of his offensive snaps since being acquired from the Panthers ahead of Week 4, Arnold has clearly become a usage-based starter to roll out weekly.



4. Hunter Henry, Patriots — Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Henry finally reaped the rewards of outlier usage ahead of Jonnu Smith on Sunday, registering a team-high 26.6% target share on 22 routes to Smith’s six. Although the name on the resume is impressive, New England’s middling 19.2 points and 65.8 plays per game keep Henry outcast as a fringe-TE1 compared to his peers.

Watch List: Evan Engram

Deep Leagues: Mo Alie-Cox, David Njoku

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues

2. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues

3. Miami Dolphins – Rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues

Watch List:

KICKERS

1. Chase McLaughlin, Browns – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

2. Evan McPherson, Bengals – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

3. Mason Crosby, Packers – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues