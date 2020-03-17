Darqueze Dennard signing with Jaguars

The Jaguars are signing cornerback Darqueze Dennard, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Dennard will compete for a starting job outside, with D.J. Hayden playing in the slot.

Dennard, 28, spent his first six seasons in Cincinnati after the Bengals made him the 24th overall choice.

He spent the first part of the 2019 season on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury. Dennard ended up playing nine games with five starts last season.

Dennard leaves Cincinnati with 77 appearances and 24 starts, 274 tackles, three interceptions and 22 pass breakups.

