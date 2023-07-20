Daron Payne reacts to his Madden NFL 24 rating
As EA Sports revealed its player ratings for “Madden NFL 24” this week, fans and players around the league reacted.
While some fans likely take the ratings a bit too seriously, the players feel a bit differently. Every year, players take to social media to take issue with their ratings.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were Washington’s highest-rated players in the popular video game. Each had a 92 rating.
It’s no surprise Allen had the highest rating of the defensive linemen. But it may have been a surprise that defensive end Chase Young had a higher rating [85] than Payne [83]. Young missed 13 games with a knee injury last season, while Payne had a breakout season.
Payne took notice of his rating on Twitter.
Who I pissed off @EAMaddenNFL 🤣 y’all wild
— Daron Payne (@94yne) July 18, 2023
We doubt Payne was too upset; it looks like he was having some fun. He did add one more comment, and he’s absolutely correct.
Cant compete in popularity contest, we get active fr 🥷
— Daron Payne (@94yne) July 18, 2023
Whatever you think of Madden ratings, an 83 is ridiculous for Payne, considering he’s coming off a season in which he had 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 from the defensive tackle position.
Regardless, the Commanders love when Payne plays with a chip on his shoulder.