Daron Payne expected to be on Pittsburgh Steelers radar in free agency

Former Alabama defensive tackle was selected No. 13 overall in the 2018 draft by the Washington Commanders franchise. He has been a key member of the team’s defensive line for years and is now set to hit free agency.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports listed one free agent that each NFL team should target. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dajani believes Payne ought to be on Pittsburgh’s radar.

“Daron Payne is coming off of a career year in which he recorded 64 combined tackles, 11.5 sacks, 20 QB hits and five passes defended,” writes Dajani. “It’s difficult to stand out on a defensive line that features Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, but Payne absolutely did, and made his first Pro Bowl. “Defensive line is a need for Pittsburgh, as it will have to make decisions on free agents Larry Ogunjobi, Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley. The Steelers could just opt to sign a rising star whose best football is ahead of him.”

Payne will likely speak with multiple teams before making a decision. He has already been considered to be a player of interest for the Seattle Seahawks. It will be interesting to see where he ends up for the 2023 season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players in the NFL and those that are set to hit free agency.

