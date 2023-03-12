How Daron Payne’s 4-year, $90M deal with Commanders impacts Javon Hargrave

Daron Payne just got paid and may have ensured that Javon Hargrave won’t be returning to the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders agreed to a 4-year, $90 million deal with the 25-year-old defensive tackle.

Sources: Washington’s franchise player Daron Payne became the highest-paid DT in NFL history not named Aaron Donald, reaching agreement today on a four-year, $90 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/ZJsM2xnaSp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

The $22.5 million per year puts Payne behind only Aaron Donald on the list of highest-paid defensive tackles and exceeds the $18.9 million franchise tag he would have played on in 2023.

With the legal tampering period set to get underway on Monday and the new league year set for Wednesday afternoon, we’re looking at how Payne’s new deal impacts Hargrave.

Comparing Payne to Hargrave in 2022

Payne posted career numbers in 2022, logging 11.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss and 32 solo tackles from the defensive tackle position.

A disruptive defender that stands 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Payne’s rush win rate when lined up inside (12.7%) ranked 12th in the NFL.

Hargrave was listed ahead of Payne on ESPN’s top 50 free agents, list and if not for the five-year age difference, the Eagles’ defensive tackle could be resetting the market.

Hargrave had 11 sacks and 37 tackles this season, and his 17.2% pass rush win rate when he was lined up on the interior ranked third in the NFL behind only Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Houston’s Maliek Collins. The game-wrecking defensive tackle had 23 sacks in three seasons with the Eagles.

Highest paid Defensive Tackle list

Payne’s $18.9 million franchise tag put him at No. 5 on the list, but with the new 4-year, $90 million deal, the defensive tackle jumps to the top of the list.

The $90 million total is second to Aaron Donald ($95,000,000), while the $22.5 million comes in right behind Donald ($31.6M) as well.

Hargrave’s 3-year, $39 million deal put him at $13 million per season,

Hargrave's projected deal

According to Spotrac, Hargrave has a projected value of three years and $60,454,050 — an average annual value of $20,151,350. Cameron Hayward (average $16,400,000) and Aaron Donald (average $31,666,667) at 31 ensure that Hargrave will reach the top-5.

Final observation

Hargrave lived up to the three-year, $39 million deal he signed before the 2020 season, and his 11+ sacks in 2022 were among the top for his position.

It was already going to be hard for the Birds to keep the defensive tackle, and after Payne’s deal, the Bears and several other teams could throw monster numbers ($20M per) at Hargrave, and he wasn’t drafted by Philadelphia, eliminating any longtime loyalty.

If Hargrave departs, he’ll carry a dead cap hit of $11,956,000, and Philadelphia would like to sign Jalen Hurts to a longtime deal.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire