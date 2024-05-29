DaRon Holmes II says he’ll stay in NBA draft, forego remaining eligibility with Dayton

DaRon Holmes II, the Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, announced Wednesday that he is staying in the 2024 NBA draft and will forego his remaining eligibility with the University of Dayton Flyers.

The announcement was made via Instagram video. His father posted the video and a statement from his son to X, in which he thanked head coach Anthony Grant, the coaching staff, Athletics Director Neil Sullivan, his family, teammates, fans, Dayton 6th and the Altenburg and Fester families. His statement, read, in part:

“I look forward to writing the next chapter of my career in the NBA. As always, GO FLYERS!”

Proud of you Son! Let’s Get It! pic.twitter.com/QXU808hD3x — D. Holmes (@Big_DHolmes) May 29, 2024





According to his draft profile, put together by lastwordonsports.com, Holmes II “is poised to impact the 2024 NBA Draft significantly. The versatile forward showcased his skills at Dayton, proving himself as a standout player with the potential to thrive professionally.”

The 6-foot-10 star’s tenure at Dayton featured consistent improvement and noteworthy achievements, the website reports. “As a critical contributor to the team, his performances helped elevate Dayton’s position in the competitive college basketball landscape. . . . he displayed prowess in both the offensive and defensive aspects of the game, making him formidable on the court.”

A consensus All-American, Holmes II was named to six All-America teams.

He was named a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, the NABC and The Sporting News, and a Third Team All-American by the USBWA, ESPN.com and Field of 68.

The junior from Goodyear, Arizona, was the only player named First Team All-Atlantic 10 and to the league’s All-Defensive Team.

Holmes II led UD in scoring (20.4), rebounding (8.5), FG percentage (.544, 217-399) and blocked shots (68 of the team’s 129). He was also third on the team in steals (31), assists (86) and 3-pt. FG percentage (.386, 32-83).

He led the A-10 in scoring and rebounding, and was the only player in the conference’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and FG percentage.

Holmes II is the Dayton career record holder in blocked shots (215) and dunks (241).

Right now, he is No. 11 in career scoring at UD (1,745 points) and sixth in career FG percentage (.588, 630-1071).

In March, Holmes II was named the 2024 White Allen Most Valuable Player, sponsored by Tim White and White Allen Auto Group, Inc. The award is selected by members of the team. The White Allen Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953. White Allen now sponsors the MVP award for UD’s men’s and women’s basketball, football and volleyball teams.

As the team’s top rebounder, Holmes II also won the “Shorty” Sharpenter Memorial Rebounding Trophy. The Sharpenter award is named for Hall of Famer Ned “Shorty” Sharpenter, and has been sponsored by his family since its inception in 1979.