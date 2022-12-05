DaRon Bland's best plays from 2-INT game Week 13
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland's best plays from 2-INT game during Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland's best plays from 2-INT game during Week 13 of the 2022 season.
With Aaron Jones missing time due to injury, his backup gets chance to shine, both rushing and receiving; Baltimore backfield to get more crowded.
The Raiders have a pair of offensive weapons that could return to play this week. But with Las Vegas playing the Rams on Thursday night, it doesn’t seem like those two players will be activated. Tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow have not yet been designated to return from injured reserve, though that [more]
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Prior to his and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, UC great Travis Kelce visited this local restaurant on Saturday.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered
Here's five Jackson State football players that may enter the transfer portal following Deion Sanders' departure.