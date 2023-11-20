DaRon Bland sets sights on NFL record for interception return TDs

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland tied an NFL record on Sunday.

Bland returned an interception for a touchdown for the fourth time this season and that ties Eric Allen, Ken Houston, and Jim Kearney for the most in a single season in league history. With seven weeks left in the regular season, Bland will have ample opportunities to add to that total and he said after the 33-10 win over the Panthers that he is setting his sights on getting a fifth score.

"It just makes another goal to break it," Bland said, via the team's website. "I think it was when I touched the end zone, it was like, 'Wow, I just did it. I tied the record.' I'm level-headed now and I want to go break it. It wasn't really about the record. It's really about being in the history books, being remembered."

Bland's play has helped the Cowboys thrive despite the loss of Trevon Diggs early in the season and he'll get his first chance to go for the record against Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who is coming off a three-interception game against the Giants, on Thanksgiving.