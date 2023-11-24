DaRon Bland sets NFL record with fifth pick-six of season

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland made NFL history Thursday.

He returned an interception for a touchdown for the fifth time this season. His 63-yard pick-six broke the NFL record he had shared with Eric Allen (1993), Ken Houston (1971), and Jim Kearney (1972) since last week.

His other touchdowns this season covered 22 yards against Daniel Jones, 54 yards against Mac Jones, 30 yards against Matthew Stafford and 30 yards against Bryce Young, with his pick of Young coming last week.

Sam Howell, Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson had shots at keeping Bland out of the end zone on a pass intended for Jahan Dotson that Bland jumped.

The Cowboys lead 45-10 with 4:39 left.