DaRon Bland is the NFC defensive player of the month

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has one more game to play before November is over, but his play to this point in the month has already earned him an award from the NFL.

The league announced that Bland has been named the NFC defensive player of the month for November. The annoucement comes a week after Bland set an NFL record on Thanksgiving.

Bland returned an interception for a touchdown against the Commanders to become the first player in league history with five interception returns for a touchdown in a single season. Bland had another one in Week 11 and he also picked off a pass that did not get returned for a touchdown against the Giants in Week 10.

Bland also has 20 tackles on the month and his prolific scoring run will likely lead to more awards in the postseason.